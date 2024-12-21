Tyson Fury’s Wife’s Isolation Sparks Debate: Oleksandr Usyk Rejects Cutting Off Family for Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk has made it clear he has no interest in Tyson Fury’s unconventional training methods ahead of their highly anticipated heavyweight rematch on December 21, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk Fires Back at Tyson Fury’s Isolation Tactics

Tyson Fury, former heavyweight king, recently revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his wife, Paris, or their children for three months as part of his “beast mode” preparation. Fury’s decision to isolate himself entirely from his family has drawn attention as he seeks to reclaim the undisputed heavyweight championship from Usyk, who defeated him in May 2024.

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, however, sees things differently. Speaking in an interview with Frank Warren boxing, the Ukrainian champion dismissed Fury’s approach and highlighted the importance of his own family in his daily routine. He said:

“No, I speak to my wife every day. Every time. Every second. Every minute. My children too. It’s helped me because it’s my family,” Usyk said. “Listen, for me, it doesn’t matter what Tyson does. For me, it matters what I do.”

‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury is determined to regain his titles and reassert his dominance in the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, Usyk remains focused on defending his position as the undisputed champion, seemingly unfazed by Fury’s psychological ploys.

Oleksandr and Yekaterina Usyk

Their rivalry has been fueled by dramatic moments, including an 11-minute staredown during the final press conference. With both fighters adopting vastly different strategies, the rematch is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing bouts in heavyweight history.