ByTimothy Wheaton
Oleksandr Usyk Praises Tyson Fury as 'Best Friend' After Thrilling Rematch Victory

On December 21, 2024, Oleksandr Usyk retained his position as one of boxing’s all-time greats with a unanimous decision victory over Tyson Fury in a thrilling rematch held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite securing a second consecutive win against the towering Briton, Usyk spoke with deep respect for his opponent.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury Best Friends

Oleksandr Usyk said in the post-fight presser:

“He is my best friend. Tyson Fury makes me strong. Motivated me. But Tyson is a great opponent. Very respect Tyson Fury. 24 rounds. Now, it’s already history.”

The bout was a spectacle of skill and endurance, with Usyk successfully defending his WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC heavyweight titles. Judges scored the fight 116-112 across the board in Usyk’s favor, cementing his status as an undefeated champion (23-0).

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Tyson Fury entered the match weighing over 280 pounds. He then leveraged his size and reach to land powerful jabs and right hands. Usyk, meanwhile, relied on his southpaw stance and relentless body shots to wear Fury down. As the fight progressed, Usyk’s accuracy and conditioning became the decisive factors.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 21: Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles’ fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2, Reignited card at Kingdom Arena on December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Usyk landed 179 punches out of 423 thrown, outpacing Fury’s 144 of 509. His sharp left hand and ability to adapt allowed him to gain control of the bout. By the closing stages, Usyk was dictating the pace, frequently backing Fury into the ropes with well-timed combinations.

The fight’s conclusion was unforgettable, with both fighters exchanging heavy blows in the final moments. However, Usyk’s consistency and tactics carried him to victory.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 21: Oleksandr Usyk punches Tyson Fury during the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles’ fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2, Reignited card at Kingdom Arena on December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

For Tyson Fury, this marked his second straight loss to Usyk after an undefeated run spanning over a decade and 35 professional fights. Yet, both clashes between the two have been hailed as masterpieces of heavyweight boxing, with their intense rematch expected to be a contender for “Fight of the Year” honors.

While their rivalry in the ring is now history, the pair delivered two unforgettable battles that will be celebrated in the annals of boxing.

