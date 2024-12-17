Oleksandr Usyk Will Not Stay At Heavyweight After Tyson Fury Victory, Claims Ukrainian Athlete

ByTimothy Wheaton
Oleksandr Usyk Will Not Stay At Heavyweight After Tyson Fury Victory, Claims Ukrainian Athlete

Oleksandr Usyk’s remarkable run at heavyweight may be coming to an end, as the Ukrainian superstar reportedly plans to leave the division following his victory over Tyson Fury. The news comes as Usyk prepares for a highly anticipated rematch against Fury later this week.

Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk, 37, has enjoyed a storied career across multiple weight classes. After dominating the cruiserweight division and becoming the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era, he moved up to heavyweight in 2019. In just a few years, Usyk conquered the division, defeating Anthony Joshua twice and claiming the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles. However, it was his split-decision victory over Tyson Fury in May 2024 that truly solidified his place in history.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul Claims Nate Diaz is "Scared" to Fight Him in MMA; Diaz Fires Back at Accusations
oleksandr usyk 1

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury

That win made Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, as well as the first fighter to achieve undisputed status in both cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions in the four-belt era. The contest saw Usyk outbox Fury and nearly stop him in the ninth round.

Oleksandr Usyk

In an interview, he simply stated:

“I’m try Cruiserweight again … Yeah I’m fine.”

Despite his success, Usyk has indicated that he does not intend to remain at heavyweight long-term. At 37, Usyk may be looking to preserve his legacy without taking on unnecessary risks in a division known for its punishing physical demands.

READ MORE:  Claressa Shields to Defend Unified Titles Against Danielle Perkins for WBA Heavyweight Championship
oleksandr usyk vs Tyson Fury

The rematch with Fury, set for December 21, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be a critical moment for both fighters. Fury, who suffered the first loss of his professional career in their initial meeting, will be determined to avenge his defeat. For Usyk, the bout could serve as a farewell to the heavyweight ranks, where he has already etched his name among the greats.

The boxing world now awaits December’s rematch, where Usyk will look to reaffirm his dominance before potentially stepping away from the heavyweight stage. For fans, it’s a chance to witness the sport’s greats in action once more.

READ MORE:  Who is the Ambani family? Conor McGregor's Partnership with India's Richest for Logan Paul bout
READ MORE:  Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul: UFC Icon Confirms at Crossover Showdown is Next with India's Wealthiest Involved

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts