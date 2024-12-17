Oleksandr Usyk Will Not Stay At Heavyweight After Tyson Fury Victory, Claims Ukrainian Athlete

Oleksandr Usyk’s remarkable run at heavyweight may be coming to an end, as the Ukrainian superstar reportedly plans to leave the division following his victory over Tyson Fury. The news comes as Usyk prepares for a highly anticipated rematch against Fury later this week.

Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk, 37, has enjoyed a storied career across multiple weight classes. After dominating the cruiserweight division and becoming the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era, he moved up to heavyweight in 2019. In just a few years, Usyk conquered the division, defeating Anthony Joshua twice and claiming the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles. However, it was his split-decision victory over Tyson Fury in May 2024 that truly solidified his place in history.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury

That win made Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, as well as the first fighter to achieve undisputed status in both cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions in the four-belt era. The contest saw Usyk outbox Fury and nearly stop him in the ninth round.

In an interview, he simply stated:

“I’m try Cruiserweight again … Yeah I’m fine.”

Despite his success, Usyk has indicated that he does not intend to remain at heavyweight long-term. At 37, Usyk may be looking to preserve his legacy without taking on unnecessary risks in a division known for its punishing physical demands.

The rematch with Fury, set for December 21, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will be a critical moment for both fighters. Fury, who suffered the first loss of his professional career in their initial meeting, will be determined to avenge his defeat. For Usyk, the bout could serve as a farewell to the heavyweight ranks, where he has already etched his name among the greats.

The boxing world now awaits December’s rematch, where Usyk will look to reaffirm his dominance before potentially stepping away from the heavyweight stage. For fans, it’s a chance to witness the sport’s greats in action once more.