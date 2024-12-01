Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Historic $190M Purse Set for Riyadh Showdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
Oleksandr Usyk vs.Tyson Fury 2 Historic $190M Purse Set for Riyadh Showdown

According to reports for Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury 2, the total purse for this heavyweight clash is reported to be a staggering $190 million, which is significantly higher than their first encounter. This heavyweight boxing title clash is set for December 21, 2024, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 – $190,000,000

This rematch comes after Usyk’s victory over Fury in their first fight on May 18, where he claimed the undisputed heavyweight title in a thrilling split decision. The success of their initial bout, which had a combined purse of around $150 million, has led to even greater financial stakes for the rematch.

Fury Usyk

The distribution of the $190 million purse is expected to favor Usyk this time. As the new Undisputed champion, Usyk is set to receive the larger share. Some reports suggest that the split could be 60% for Usyk and 40% for Tyson Fury, which would mean Usyk could potentially earn around $114 million for the fight.

In their first meeting, the fight was closely contested and went the full 12 rounds. Usyk started strong, but Fury found his rhythm in the middle rounds. The turning point came in the ninth round when Usyk hurt Fury badly and scored a knockdown. Fury managed to survive, but he struggled in the final rounds. In the end, Usyk won by split decision. Two judges scored the fight in his favor (115-112 and 114-113), while one judge had it for Tyson Fury (114-113).

This victory made Usyk the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, as he added Fury’s WBC title to his own WBA, IBF, and WBO belts.

The increase in the fight purse reflects the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding this rematch. The $190 million purse sets a new benchmark for rematch fight purses.

Oleksandr Usyk earns hard fought split decision win over Tyson Fury in undisputed title fight
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

