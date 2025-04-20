Gabriela Fundora TKOs Marilyn Badillo to Retain Undisputed Flyweight Championship – Fundora vs. Badillo Highlights

Gabriela Fundora delivered a dominant performance in her first-ever main event on Saturday night.

Fundora put away her opponent, Marilyn Badillo, in the seventh round after putting on a dominant display for the first six stanzas. Fundora was swinging away with a right hook, followed by a combination that had Badillo backpedaling.

Fundora landed with multiple right hooks in the second minute of what would be the final round, but it was a hard left directly to Badillo’s chin that forced the challenger to take a knee. Badillo rose to her feet almost immediately, but the expression on her face was far from positive.

That was enough for the referee to wave off the fight, declaring Fundora the winner via technical knockout.

Official Result: Gabriela Fundora def. Marilyn Badillo via TKO at 1:44 of Round 7 to retain the women’s undisputed flyweight world championship.

Check out highlights from Gabriela Fundora vs. Marilyn Badillo:

