“Right Hook” Roxy Verduzco Rumbles to Unanimous Decision – Dominates Radtke in Commerce Showdown

“Right Hook” Roxy Verduzco maintained her perfect professional record last night over Easter Weekend with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Jessica Radtke Maltez at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California.

Right Hook Roxy Verduzco Outclasses Radtke, Extends Perfect Streak

Iyana Verduzco, a 23-year-old rising star from Los Angeles, controlled the action from the opening bell. After weighing in and walking out in a bunny costume appropriate for Easter Weekend, Roxy Verduzco outworked her Minnesota-based opponent across all six rounds. The judges scored the bout 60-54 on all three cards, reflecting Roxy Verduzco’s complete command throughout the contest.

Roxy Verduzco consistently backed up Radtke, who struggled to mount any significant offense. The win moves Verduzco to 4-0 (1 KO) as a professional, further solidifying her status as one of the most promising prospects in women’s boxing. The bout, promoted by 360 Promotions and aired live on UFC Fight Pass, showcased Verduzco’s technical skill and ring intelligence, attributes honed through an extensive amateur career that included 21 national titles and three international gold medals.

Roxy Verduzco’s victory is another step forward in her carefully managed ascent through the featherweight ranks. After the fight, she expressed satisfaction with her performance, emphasising her focus on gaining experience and continuing to develop her style with each outing. With her latest win, “Right Hook Roxy” continues to build momentum.