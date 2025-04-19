Ex-UFC Standout Darren Till Headlines Rescheduled Misfits Boxing 21 Card Against Darren Stewart

Darren Till will headline Misfits Boxing 21.

Originally, Till was scheduled to co-headline the event in March with KSI vs. Dillon Danis on main event duties. However, KSI was forced to withdraw from the bout due to an illness. As a result, the entire event was postponed. According to a post on the promotion’s official X account, the fight card will officially go down on Friday, May 16, with one glaring omission.

As it turns out, KSI and Dillon Danis will not be rescheduled. Instead, Till will step into the main event spotlight for a scrap with Darren Stewart at Becketwell Live in Derby, England.

It will be the former UFC fighter’s third appearance inside the squared circle and his second under the Misfits Boxing banner. Previously, ‘The Gorilla’ earned a sixth-round TKO over Anthony Taylor in January.

Darren Till faces another former UFC fighter at Misfits Boxing 21

Till’s opponent, Darren Stewart, previously competed in the UFC, amassing a 5-7 record with two no-contests. Overall, ‘The Dentist’ is 16-10 in mixed martial arts, with eight of his wins coming in Cage Warriors. Misfits Boxing 21 will be Stewart’s boxing debut.

The full lineup for Misfits Boxing 21 is as follows:

Darren Till vs. Darren Stewart; 200 lbs

Idris Virgo vs. Ty Mitchell; 175 lbs light heavy title

Joey Knight vs. Andy Howson; 135 lbs

Mohammad Kuba vs. Mohammad Azar Nazir; Heavy

Jordan Banjo vs. Wil Anderson; 175 lbs

Chase DeMoor vs. Tanner Tolman; Heavy title

Walid Muhsein vs. Fox Townley; 130 lbs

As always, the card is subject to change.