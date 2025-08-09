Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová – Full Results from Prague

ByCraig Pekios
Oktagon MMA returned to Prague on Saturday, August 9, with a loaded Oktagon 74 lineup headlined by a can’t-miss bantamweight title tilt between defending champion Cecilie Bolander and undefeated challenger Lucia Szabová.

The promotion also kicked off its highly anticipated quarterfinals of the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament. With €1 million up for grabs, eight elite middleweights go toe-to-toe for ultimate bragging rights and a life-changing payday.

Oktagon 74 Main Card Results

  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Cecilie Bolander (c) vs Lucia Szabová – Oktagon MMA women’s bantamweight championship bout
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Kerim Engizek vs. Mick Stanton
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Dominik Humburger vs. Mark Hulme
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Marek Mazúch
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Piotr Wawrzyniak vs. Hojat Khajevand
Oktagon 74 Preliminary Card

  • Radek Roušal vs. Adrian Hamerski
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Reserve Bout: David Zawada vs. Kamil Oniszczuk
  • Daniel Ligocki vs. Andre Langen
  • Vojtěch Khol def. Raphael Federico via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:11 of Round 2.

  • Niamh Kinehan def. Michaela Hlaváčiková via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

