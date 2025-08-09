Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová – Full Results from Prague

Oktagon MMA returned to Prague on Saturday, August 9, with a loaded Oktagon 74 lineup headlined by a can’t-miss bantamweight title tilt between defending champion Cecilie Bolander and undefeated challenger Lucia Szabová.

The promotion also kicked off its highly anticipated quarterfinals of the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament. With €1 million up for grabs, eight elite middleweights go toe-to-toe for ultimate bragging rights and a life-changing payday.

Oktagon 74 Main Card Results

Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal : Cecilie Bolander (c) vs Lucia Szabová – Oktagon MMA women’s bantamweight championship bout

: Cecilie Bolander (c) vs Lucia Szabová – Oktagon MMA women’s bantamweight championship bout Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal : Kerim Engizek vs. Mick Stanton

: Kerim Engizek vs. Mick Stanton Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal : Dominik Humburger vs. Mark Hulme

: Dominik Humburger vs. Mark Hulme Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal : Krzysztof Jotko vs. Marek Mazúch

: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Marek Mazúch Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Piotr Wawrzyniak vs. Hojat Khajevand

Oktagon 74 Preliminary Card

Radek Roušal vs. Adrian Hamerski

Tipsport Gamechanger Reserve Bout : David Zawada vs. Kamil Oniszczuk

: David Zawada vs. Kamil Oniszczuk Daniel Ligocki vs. Andre Langen

Vojtěch Khol def. Raphael Federico via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:11 of Round 2.

Vojtech Khol jako underdog wchodząc Last minute zgarnia zwycięstwo poprzez poddanie w trzeciej rundzie❗️🚨



Kapitalny debiut w organizacji. #OKTAGON74 pic.twitter.com/BZy1WlVFf6 — Czas na MMA (@CzasNaMMA) August 9, 2025