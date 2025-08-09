Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová – Full Results from Prague

ByCraig Pekios
Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová - Full Results from Prague

Oktagon MMA returned to Prague on Saturday, August 9, with a loaded Oktagon 74 lineup headlined by a can’t-miss bantamweight title tilt between defending champion Cecilie Bolander and undefeated challenger Lucia Szabová.

The promotion also kicked off its highly anticipated quarterfinals of the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament. With €1 million up for grabs, eight elite middleweights go toe-to-toe for ultimate bragging rights and a life-changing payday.

Oktagon 74 Main Card Results

  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Lucia Szabová def. Cecilie Bolander (c) via TKO (punches and elbows) 3:11 of Round 1 to win the Oktagon MMA women’s bantamweight championship.
 
 
 
 
 
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Kerim Engizek def. Mick Stanton via TKO (strikes) at 3:03 of Round 1.
 
 
 
 
 
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Dominik Humburger def. Mark Hulme via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:59 of Round 2.
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Krzysztof Jotko def. Marek Mazúch via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:36 of Round 3.

  • Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Hojat Khajevand def. Piotr Wawrzyniak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Oktagon 74 Preliminary Card

  • Radek Roušal def. Adrian Hamerski via TKO (body shot to ground and pound) at 1:09 of Round 2.
  • Tipsport Gamechanger Reserve Bout: Kamil Oniszczuk def. David Zawada via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Daniel Ligocki def. Andre Langen via TKO (knees to ground and pound) at 2:00 of Round 1.

  • Vojtěch Khol def. Raphael Federico via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:11 of Round 2.
  • Niamh Kinehan def. Michaela Hlaváčiková via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

