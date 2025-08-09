Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová – Full Results from Prague

Oktagon MMA returned to Prague on Saturday, August 9, with a loaded Oktagon 74 lineup headlined by a can’t-miss bantamweight title tilt between defending champion Cecilie Bolander and undefeated challenger Lucia Szabová.

The promotion also kicked off its highly anticipated quarterfinals of the Tipsport Gamechanger tournament. With €1 million up for grabs, eight elite middleweights go toe-to-toe for ultimate bragging rights and a life-changing payday.

Oktagon 74 Main Card Results

Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Lucia Szabová def. Cecilie Bolander (c) via TKO (punches and elbows) 3:11 of Round 1 to win the Oktagon MMA women’s bantamweight championship.

🔊 The Greatest Show!



Cecilie Bolander 🇳🇴 enters Štvanice to defend her title #OKTAGON74



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/1z1h1YtFmL — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) August 9, 2025

Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Kerim Engizek def. Mick Stanton via TKO (strikes) at 3:03 of Round 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OKTAGON (@oktagonmma)

Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Dominik Humburger def. Mark Hulme via TKO (left hook to ground and pound) at 2:59 of Round 2.

🤯 HUGE KNOCKOUT!



Dominik Humburger 🇨🇿 stops Mark Hulme to advance to the Tipsport Gamechanger semifinals #OKTAGON74



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/sNs5YaIef5 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) August 9, 2025

Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Krzysztof Jotko def. Marek Mazúch via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:36 of Round 3.

🇵🇱 Poland got it done!



Krzysztof Jotko stops Marek Mazúch by TKO in round two to advance in Tipsport Gamechanger #OKTAGON74



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/0a9YASLQLw — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) August 9, 2025

Tipsport Gamechanger Quarterfinal: Hojat Khajevand def. Piotr Wawrzyniak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Oktagon 74 Preliminary Card

Radek Roušal def. Adrian Hamerski via TKO (body shot to ground and pound) at 1:09 of Round 2.

⛓️‍💥 ‘Ruchy’ was unleashed!



Radek Roušal 🇨🇿 displayed his brilliant striking once again to finish Hamerski in Prague #OKTAGON74



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaEp1x & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/RLlKtUnJu7 — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) August 9, 2025

Tipsport Gamechanger Reserve Bout : Kamil Oniszczuk def. David Zawada via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

: Kamil Oniszczuk def. David Zawada via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Daniel Ligocki def. Andre Langen via TKO (knees to ground and pound) at 2:00 of Round 1.

💥 BOOM!



Another huge finish for Daniel Ligocki! That’s his fifth win in a row, all by finish!



The Czech Republic has another potential star on their hands #OKTAGON74



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/ZXURkrsyFG — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) August 9, 2025

Vojtěch Khol def. Raphael Federico via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:11 of Round 2.

🔒 Submission Locked!



Vojtěch Khol 🇨🇿 has a successful promotional debut by submitting Raphael Federico in the third round #OKTAGON74



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ & RTL+ pic.twitter.com/wQsYFBdZeL — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) August 9, 2025