Champion Johnny Eblen Calls Out Jake Paul for MMA Fight Under Modified Rules

Johnny Eblen, Bellator’s undefeated Middleweight Champion, is targeting none other than Jake Paul. In a bold statement on social media, Eblen directly challenged ‘The Problem Child’ Paul, the popular social media star and boxer.

Johnny Eblen vs. Jake Paul

In a comment directed at Jake Paul, Johnny Eblen said:

“@jakepaul fight me in MMA with modified rules. We both signed to the @pflmma, why not. Let’s run it.”

The challenge carries weight, as both athletes are currently under contract with the PFL. While Eblen’s MMA credentials are unquestionable, boasting a perfect 16-0 record and a dominant wrestling background, Paul has primarily made waves in boxing. However, Paul’s involvement with PFL suggests he’s open to competing in mixed martial arts.

Johnny Eblen has cemented his status as one of the world’s top middleweights, thanks to his dominant title reign in Bellator. Known for his aggressive and technical style, he has successfully defended his title multiple times since capturing it in 2022.

Jake Paul, 27, has carved a unique path in combat sports. After achieving fame as a social media influencer, he transitioned to professional boxing, amassing an 11-1 record. His fights often spark controversy but draw massive attention, with his latest victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024 generating the largest boxing gate in U.S. history outside Las Vegas.

A potential Eblen-Paul fight would bring together two figures in MMA and boxing. While Eblen has proven himself in the cage, Paul’s willingness to explore MMA, especially under modified rules, could bring even more intrigue to the matchup.

Whether this challenge materializes into an actual bout remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Johnny Eblen isn’t afraid to mix it up. Now, the ball is in Jake Paul’s court.