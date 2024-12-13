Mike Tyson addresses viral butt clip from Jake Paul fight: ‘I’ve been showing it my whole career’

Reacting to a viral moment in which his backside was on show to see for all viewers of his boxing match with Jake Paul, ex-world champion, Mike Tyson has claimed the evolution of television and streaming is to blame for his flash to the Netflix audience.

Tyson, a former undisputed world heavyweight boxer, made his controversial return from a 2006 retirement last month against the above-mentioned, Paul, suffering a unanimous decision defeat against the Ohio native in the pair’s hugely-debated fight in Texas.

Mike Tyson reacts to viral backside shot ahead of Jake Paul fight

However, ahead of the pairing, preparing to enter the squared circle backstage, Tyson embraced his son, before returning to his locker room — with his backside on show for the entire viewing audience on Netflix — resulting in a viral moment across social media.

“Hey, um, television has really changed, huh?” Mike Tyson told Fox Sports Radio. “When that became a big thing, that’s just so ridiculous. That’s not important. I’ve looked that way my whole career; my butt’s been showing, but no one took a picture of it. It’s a new time and era.”

Following his defeat against Paul, Tyson — who was ruled from a summer fight with the polarizing YouTuber and social media star due to an ulcer flare up and significant heath issues, claimed he was lucky to still be alive, revealing he had almost passed away.

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night,” Mike Tyson posted on his official X account. “No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

IRVING, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 13: Mike Tyson speaks at a press conference at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on November 13, 2024 ahead of his match with Jake Paul for heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship which will be on November 15 Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” Mike Tyson explained. “Thank you.”