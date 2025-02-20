Odds Leveling Out in UFC 313 Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev Title Clash

The highly anticipated UFC 313 main event between reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and top contender Magomed Ankalaev is set to take place on March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This marks Pereira’s fourth title defense since moving up to light heavyweight, while Ankalaev seeks to claim UFC gold after a strong run in the division.

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev – Odds

The betting lines for this fight have been quite close, echoing the competitive nature of the matchup. Initially, Magomed Ankalaev opened as a slight favorite at around -150, but public betting has since evened the odds. As of now, most sportsbooks list both fighters at near pick’em odds, such as -110 or -112 for each. In January 2025, Pereira was listed as a slight underdog at -112 compared to Ankalaev’s -112. By February 2025, the lines had shifted further to reflect near parity, with some sportsbooks favoring Ankalaev marginally at -115 while others favored Alex Pereira at -110.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has voiced apprehensions about Pereira’s focus during the critical final weeks of training camp. Cormier emphasized Alex Pereira’s travel schedule, including a trip to Australia to corner Sean Strickland at UFC 312 and attending a Drake concert shortly after. Cormier questioned whether these activities, combined with jet lag and disrupted training routines, could hinder Pereira’s readiness for what many consider his toughest test to date. He stressed that Pereira should be prioritizing preparation.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that Pereira’s travel and commitments might detract from his ability to fully prepare for Ankalaev. Both legends noted that Ankalaev has been intensely focused and training in Las Vegas, potentially giving him an edge in preparation.

Fans and analysts have noted the unusual number of “curses” associated with him heading into the fight. These so-called curses have become a lighthearted yet widely discussed topic. Pereira is reportedly linked to the infamous Drake Curse, where athletes or teams supported by the rapper often lose their events. ‘Poatan’ visited Drake in a concert recently. Pereira’s recognition as Fighter of the Year has also been labeled a potential jinx, given its history. Pereira graces the cover of the latest UFC video game, which some fans believe could bring misfortune, as previous cover athletes have struggled in their careers shortly after.

Known for his elite striking and knockout power, Alex Pereira has successfully defended his title multiple times with devastating finishes. However, his grappling remains a concern, as he has historically struggled against wrestlers. His striking is amongst the best in MMA history but his grappling ability is largely unknown.

Magomed Ankalaev is a versatile fighter with a strong wrestling base, Ankalaev excels at controlling opponents on the mat or on the feet. His striking is effective but not as explosive as Pereira’s, which could pose a challenge in exchanges.

UFC 313 will be a pivotal moment for both men. Alex Pereira’s elite striking faces Ankalaev’s well-rounded skillset and dominant wrestling. While Pereira is coming off a stellar 2024 with three title defenses, concerns have arisen over his preparation due to extensive travel and external distractions. This is what many consider his toughest challenge yet.