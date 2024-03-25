NSAC withholds Igor Severino’s fight purse after being DQ’d for biting his UFC Vegas 89 opponent

Igor Severino has not been paid for his UFC Vegas 89 scrap with Andre Lima.

Per a report from MMA Fighting, an anonymous source revealed that Severino’s fight purse has been withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after biting Lima in the second round of their preliminary-card bout inside The APEX. There is no word on the amount as the NSAC does not publicly disclose salaries.

Immediately following Severino’s disqualification, Dana White revealed in a text message to combat sports journalist Kevin Iole that the Brazilian newcomer had been released by the promotion and likely faced serious consequences with the NSAC who oversaw Saturday’s event in Las Vegas. No word on what those repercussions will be, but a fine and potential suspension are likely.

Andre Lima cashes in on Igor Severino’s big bite

Lima, who was in good spirits despite brandishing a hellish-looking bite mark on his left bicep, later received the first ever “I got f*cking bit” bonus from the UFC CEO, who revealed that ‘Mascote’ would get an extra $25,000 for his trouble. However, White later doubled it to 50k after Lima hilariously had the bite mark tattooed on his arm.

Severino initially denied biting Lima before cameras closed in on the evidence he left on his opponent’s arm. He has not publicly commented on the incident or his prompt UFC release.

Though he didn’t get the win the way he had hoped, Andre Lima kept his perfect record intact, moving to 8-0 in his mixed martial arts career. Severino dropped to 8-1.