André Lima tattoos bite mark on his bicep, scores 50k bonus from Dana White: ‘This is awesome!’

In just a few short hours, André Lima got his first win inside the Octagon, a new tattoo, and $50,000.

Making his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 89 on Saturday night, Lima went toe-to-toe with highly touted prospect Igor Severino. After an entertaining opening round and an equally exciting couple of minutes in the second, things took an unusual turn when Severino appeared to bite Lima on the bicep during a clinch against the cage wall. Lima immediately protested which prompted referee Chris Tognoni to pause the action and take a look at the replay.

However, Lima had all the evidence they needed on his arm. Brandishing a nasty-looking bite mark, the bout was immediately called off with Severino being disqualified near the halfway point of the round.

André Lima scores a big fat ‘bite bonus’ from dana white

White later confirmed in a text exchange with MMA journalist Kevin Iole that Severino had been cut. Lima’s manager also revealed that his fighter would be the first-ever recipient of the “I got f*cking bit bonus” courtesy of the UFC CEO, which would land Lima an extra $25,000 for the trauma.

In a hilarious twist to the story, Lima commemorated the incident by tattooing Severino’s bite mark on his arm which immediately earned him an extra 25k from White.