Newcomer Igor Severino DQ’d for viciously biting André Lima in second round: UFC Vegas 89 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Newcomer Igor Severino DQ'd for viciously biting André Lima in second round: UFC Vegas 89 Highlights

It looks like it’s going to be one-and-done for UFC newcomer Igor Severino after the Brazilian standout was disqualified in the second round for viciously biting his opponent.

The incident occurred just beyond the halfway point of round two of their UFC Vegas 89 scrap when Severino had André Lima’s back near the fence. Severino curiously buried his head into Lima’s bicep, prompting Lima to immediately protest. Chris Tognoni called for a time-out and separated the two fighters. Upon checking the replay and observing the evidence left on Lima’s left arm, the bout was called off and Severino was disqualified.

Igor Severino

Official Result: André Lima def. Igor Severino via disqualification (biting) at 2:52 of Round 2.

READ MORE:  Ian Garry claims UFC foe Colby Covington has no intention of fighting him: 'He's trying to avoid me'

Check out highlights from Igor Severino vs. André lima at UFC Vegas 89:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts