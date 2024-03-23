Newcomer Igor Severino DQ’d for viciously biting André Lima in second round: UFC Vegas 89 Highlights

It looks like it’s going to be one-and-done for UFC newcomer Igor Severino after the Brazilian standout was disqualified in the second round for viciously biting his opponent.

The incident occurred just beyond the halfway point of round two of their UFC Vegas 89 scrap when Severino had André Lima’s back near the fence. Severino curiously buried his head into Lima’s bicep, prompting Lima to immediately protest. Chris Tognoni called for a time-out and separated the two fighters. Upon checking the replay and observing the evidence left on Lima’s left arm, the bout was called off and Severino was disqualified.

Official Result: André Lima def. Igor Severino via disqualification (biting) at 2:52 of Round 2.

Check out highlights from Igor Severino vs. André lima at UFC Vegas 89:

The fight ends because Igor Severino is disqualified for biting his rival. André Lima wins #UFCVegas89 pic.twitter.com/rHDQrCZh26 — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) March 23, 2024