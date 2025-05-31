Noche UFC event moved from Guadalajara to San Antonio on September 13.

A scheduled Noche UFC event slated for September 13. from Guadalajara, Mexico has been shifted to San Antonio, Texas as made official by the promotion — with the UFC 320 card set to take place at the Frost Bank Center.

Announced earlier this year, the promotion were slated to host their first event in Guadalajara later this year, to celebrate their annual Noche UFC card — highlighting Mexican talent in the Octagon.

And without a headliner currently, speculation has been rife regarding a potential featherweight title rematch between newly-minted champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and Chihuahua native, Yair Rodriguez could potentially take main event honors.

However, tonight on social media, the organization confirmed on their official social media that Noche UFC has now been moved from Guadalajara — and will now take place in ‘The Lone Star State’, in a return to San Antonio.

The 3rd annual #NocheUFC will now take place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13,” the UFC posted on X tonight. “The Noche UFC Fight Night card will celebrate and honor the remarkable contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports and continues UFC’s great tradition of holding an event around Mexican Independence Day.”

In their most recent Noche UFC card last September, Georgian fan-favorite, Merab Dvalishvili broke through to land the undisputed bantamweight championship in a unanimous decision win over Montana striker, Sean O’Malley.

In the night’s co-headliner, Jalisco fan-favorite, Alexa Grasso dropped her flyweight title in a trilogy decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko who regained her championship belt.