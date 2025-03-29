UFC 320 card set for Noche UFC event on September 13. from Guadalajara, Mexico

ByRoss Markey
UFC 320 card set for Noche UFC event on September 13. from Guadalajara, Mexico

As confirmed by the promotion tonight, Noche UFC will take place for the third year on the trot this September — this time as the UFC 320 flagship card from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Marking there first appearance in Guadalajara to boot, the promotion revealed during tonight’s UFC Mexico City main card that they will return to Mexico-proper this time around — for their annual Noche UFC event this September, booking the Arena Guadalajara for UFC 320.

UFC 320 set for Arena Guadalajara in Mexico this September

“Guadalajara, we’re on our way! #UFC320 at Noche UFC on September 13th!” UFC posted on X tonight.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC star Brendan Schaub reveals $5 million fight purse needed to tempt him into one final bout

Returning to a Noche UFC schedule this September, the promotion hosted a massive flagship card at The Las Vegas Sphere last year, headlining by an undisputed bantamweight title fight.

And winning divisional spoils, Merab Dvalishvili turned in a dominant unanimous decision win over Montana striker, Sean O’Malley.

Former UFC champion Alexa Grasso reveals nasty leg break suffered during training

In the night’s co-headliner, Jalisco native, Alexa Grasso dropped her undisputed flyweight crown in a trilogy decision loss to two-time champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg - UFC Mexico Highlights

And yet to book any official fights for the final quarter card of the annum, one can assume tonight’s big-winner, former two-time flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno is sure to feature following his dominant decision win over Australian challenger, Steve Erceg.

READ MORE:  Colby Covington Slams Michael Venom Page, Accuses Fighters of Using 'Woke Points' for Attention

READ MORE:  Charles Oliveira uninterested in Arman Tsarukyan rematch fight next: 'I want the title'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts