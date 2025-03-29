UFC 320 card set for Noche UFC event on September 13. from Guadalajara, Mexico

As confirmed by the promotion tonight, Noche UFC will take place for the third year on the trot this September — this time as the UFC 320 flagship card from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Marking there first appearance in Guadalajara to boot, the promotion revealed during tonight’s UFC Mexico City main card that they will return to Mexico-proper this time around — for their annual Noche UFC event this September, booking the Arena Guadalajara for UFC 320.

UFC 320 set for Arena Guadalajara in Mexico this September

“Guadalajara, we’re on our way! #UFC320 at Noche UFC on September 13th!” UFC posted on X tonight.

Returning to a Noche UFC schedule this September, the promotion hosted a massive flagship card at The Las Vegas Sphere last year, headlining by an undisputed bantamweight title fight.

And winning divisional spoils, Merab Dvalishvili turned in a dominant unanimous decision win over Montana striker, Sean O’Malley.

In the night’s co-headliner, Jalisco native, Alexa Grasso dropped her undisputed flyweight crown in a trilogy decision loss to two-time champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

And yet to book any official fights for the final quarter card of the annum, one can assume tonight’s big-winner, former two-time flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno is sure to feature following his dominant decision win over Australian challenger, Steve Erceg.