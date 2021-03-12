Neither Spencer Jones or Walker Brown will face any charges after a video of them fighting in a bathroom went viral.

Jones, a wide receiver for Oklahoma University, and Brown, an OU student with MMA training, were involved in an altercation in the bathroom of a campus bar. In the viral video, Jones and Brown can be seen exchanging words before an accomplice of Jones gives Brown a push. Brown wipes blood from his nose and looks towards his brother, Braden, before the Brown’s attack Jones and his friend.

Walker quickly wrestles Jones down before taking his back and looking for a choke. Braden slams Jones’ friend against the wall and lands a barrage of punches before the video cuts off.

The Norman Police Department announced on Thursday that it had completed it’s investigation and sent their findings – including police reports, videos, witness statements and other documents – to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office on March 9.

In his statement, District Attorney Greg Mashburn said his office will not be seeking criminal charges, as he believes the men engaged in “a mutual combat situation.”

“We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander,” Mashburn said. “My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.”

In a statement after the video initially went viral, Walker Brown said “there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason.” His attorney also stated that Brown “was legally justified in defending himself” because of an “original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Brown at the hands of Mr. Jones”.

Jones suffered a broken left orbital socket, which required a four-hour surgery and resulted in him almost losing his eye. Brown also suffered injuries, including a torn bicep muscle.

A GoFundMe account that was set up to cover Brown’s medical and legal expenses has already raised over $66,000.

