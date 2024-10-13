Nina Drama Leaks Funny DM Exchange with Sean Strickland About Barefoot UFC Vegas 98 Moment

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland cornered one of his teammates without any shoes at UFC Vegas 98 on Saturday.

Strickland helped guide UFC heavyweight Sean Sharaf in the talented brawler’s promotional debut on Saturday in Las Vegas. Sharaf took a fight with Junior Tafa on days’ notice and despite an exciting start, lost by second-round TKO.

Strickland, one of Sharaf’s Xtreme Couture teammates, was a key part of the heavyweight’s rushed fight preparation. Fight fans and broadcast viewers could hear and see Strickland guiding Sharaf in between Rounds 1 and 2.

After Nina noticed Strickland without shoes or socks on for his UFC cornering, the social media influencer shared a humorous exchange with him over DMs.

Sean Strickland Goes Shoeless In UFC Corner Appearance

Check out Strickland’s explanation for not wearing shoes in the corner below.

In case anyone was wondering why the dude was barefoot Lol. @SStricklandMMA https://t.co/0rnVHbhMwi pic.twitter.com/T16epfFrXt — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 12, 2024

Strickland hasn’t fought since a win over former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa in June. He’s likely next for UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis; who defended the belt against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Strickland lost to du Plessis at UFC 297 by split decision after pulling off a mammoth title fight upset last year. Despite entering UFC 293 as a significant underdog, he pitched a shutout against Adesanya to earn the world title.

While Strickland is known for his controversial moments outside of the cage, his interviews with Nina have shown a comedic sign to the brash UFC star. His sitdowns with Nina are amongst the highest-viewed media appearances of his UFC career.

Strickland doesn’t express self-humor very often; a side that Nina has successfully showcased.