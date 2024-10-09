Sean Strickland slams Khamzat Chimaev in fiery speech about American values: ‘You [sold] your soul to a terrorist dictator’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland has unleashed a brutal tirade aimed at unbeaten UFC star, Khamzat Chimaev — claiming the Chechen fighter “sold” himself to alleged dictator, Ramzan Kadyrov — poking at their infamous relationship.

Strickland, who retains the number one rank in the official middleweight division, has been sidelined since he featured in the co-headliner of UFC 302, landing an impressive split decision win over former title chaser, Paulo Costa in the pair’s high-stakes pairing in New Jersey.

As for Chimaev, the unbeaten middleweight challenger has been sidelined since he took co-main event honors at UFC 294 back in October, landing a controversial majority decision win over former pound-for-pound number one and welterweight titleholder, Kamaru Usman.

And booked to return this month in a five round co-main event fight at UFC 308, Chimaev is slated to take on former undisputed middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker in a title-eliminator.

Sean Strickland hits out at unbeaten star, Khamzat Chimaev

However, himself looking to position himself into a title rematch with current middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, Strickland embarked on a brutal tirade on social media against the undefeated, Chimaev — pointing toward his relationship with Chechen head of state, Kadyrov.

“I love how the world just overlooks this guy’s (Khamzat Chimaev) past,” Sean Strickland posted on his official Instagram account. “Builds a life in Sweden, goes and becomes best friends with an absolute monster who pretty much bought him like a W. Then when the leash got too tight he fled to the Middle East. You should not be allowed in this country. You should (sic) your soul to a terrorist dictator. You are not compatible with America. Thank God we don’t do drone strikes in that part of the sand pit/ Sick of the UFC forgetting it’s an American company.”

Lmao “Now buy a crypto scam with my name on it,”” Sean Strickland posted in a follow-up comment.