Nikita Hand to Sue Conor McGregor Again After Civil Rape Verdict and Failed Appeal

The woman, Nikita Hand, who successfully brought a civil rape case against UFC fighter Conor McGregor now plans to sue him over matters arising from his failed appeal.

Nikita Hand to Sue Conor McGregor

Nikita Hand, who was awarded £206,000 in damages by a jury in November 2024, is initiating new legal proceedings following McGregor’s public campaign of denial and his actions during the appeals process. The civil case centered on allegations that Conor McGregor raped Hand at a Dublin hotel in December 2018. After a week-long trial at the High Court in Dublin, the jury accepted Hand’s account, leading to the substantial damages award and a ruling that ordered McGregor to pay legal costs. McGregor denied the claims, maintaining through the trial and in subsequent public statements that the encounter was consensual.

Following the verdict, Conor McGregor launched an appeal to overturn the jury’s decision. His legal arguments included concerns over the phrasing of the questions asked to the jury and the admissibility of his responses to police interviews, in which he repeatedly answered “no comment.” McGregor also attempted to introduce new witness testimony at the appellate stage but later withdrew those applications. Ultimately, Ireland’s Court of Appeal rejected the appeal on all points, finding that the original trial was fair and the jury could have been in no doubt about what they were being asked to decide.

The basis for Hand’s forthcoming legal action concerns damages and harm she says have arisen during McGregor’s continued efforts to contest the civil verdict and his related public statements. Since the original trial, McGregor has made numerous public statements, especially on social media, claiming exoneration and attacking the legal process, his accuser, and the nature of the evidence presented. Hand’s legal team contends that these actions have further damaged her reputation and caused additional distress, above and beyond the trauma examined in the original civil case.

At trial, Hand described a traumatic experience of being restrained and assaulted, which resulted in extensive bruising and physical injuries. The jury’s verdict was delivered after hearing detailed evidence, including medical testimony and accounts of the night in question. In public and through her legal representatives, Hand has said the experience of both the civil lawsuit and the appeal process has been harrowing and re-traumatizing, with repeated references in media and online adding to the burden.

Despite McGregor insisting on his innocence, the court rulings to date have consistently backed Hand’s version of events. Following the failed appeal, McGregor faces substantial financial penalties as well as potential new legal exposure from this latest lawsuit. The ongoing court proceedings highlight the limitations of civil and criminal processes for resolving allegations of sexual violence, as well as the broader challenges faced by complainants—especially when allegations involve high-profile figures and attract significant public and online attention.

Hand’s lawyers have not provided further detail on the scope of the new case but have indicated it aims to hold McGregor accountable for actions taken after the original jury verdict. The development adds another chapter to what has been a prolonged and widely scrutinized legal battle, one with implications not just for those directly involved, but for the climate of legal accountability for public figures in sexual assault cases.