Court Denies Conor McGregor’s Appeal in Civil Rape Case as Fighter Defends Himself Online in Lengthy Rant

Former UFC star Conor McGregor recently faced a significant legal defeat as Ireland’s Court of Appeal upheld a prior civil jury’s finding that he raped Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018. The jury at the original trial found McGregor liable for the assault and ordered him to pay Hand nearly €250,000 in damages, along with approximately €1.3 million in legal costs. These rulings followed a lengthy civil trial held in Dublin’s High Court, where Hand described being “brutally raped and battered” by McGregor after a Christmas party.

Following Appeal Rejection, Conor McGregor Maintains Claims of Exoneration on Social Media

Conor McGregor has repeatedly denied the allegations, insisting their encounter was fully consensual. No criminal prosecution was brought against him; prosecutors opted not to initiate criminal proceedings, a point of contention McGregor highlighted in his public statements. Following the civil jury’s verdict, McGregor immediately filed an appeal, contesting both the trial’s procedures and the findings.

During the appeal process, Conor McGregor’s legal team focused on a number of technical issues, one being the wording of a key question the jury was asked – namely, whether McGregor had “assaulted” rather than “sexually assaulted” Hand. His lawyers asserted this could potentially mislead jurors about the nature of the accusations. The appeal also addressed the inclusion of McGregor’s “no comment” responses to police as evidence at trial, which his attorneys argued was prejudicial.

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor’s team withdrew their plan to call two new witnesses who claimed to have seen a confrontation involving Hand and another man, but this new evidence never made it before the appeals court. In the most recent news, the Court of Appeal dismissed all grounds for appeal, with the presiding judge, Brian O’Moore, stating there was no ambiguity for the jury regarding what they were being asked.

According to the court, the judge’s instructions made it clear the jury was to consider whether McGregor raped Hand. The court also rejected arguments about McGregor’s police interviews, finding no real risk of an unfair trial.

James Lawrence, a co-defendant, was also found not liable for the assault after the civil trial, but his appeal to recoup his legal costs was rejected, meaning Lawrence faced a considerable financial burden despite being cleared. McGregor, referencing this outcome on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), criticized the cost rulings and reiterated his claims of innocence.

Through a lengthy public post, McGregor lamented paying substantial legal costs and described the proceedings as a “shakedown,” arguing that crucial exculpatory evidence – namely CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts – was overlooked and that he had been unfairly denied the opportunity to introduce this material. He characterized Hand’s accusations as false and maintained that the legal process failed to recognize his alleged exoneration by criminal investigators and witnesses. Conor McGregor said:

James Lawrence awarded his clearance (I won’t say innocence because we were both long prior to this shake down awarded this) He was awarded his clearance in a civil trial but he was not awarded his costs! How incredibly wrong! To be accused of rape, win your innocence, and then be hit with the collosal bill of your defense while the lawyers and accuser who done the case against you, and lost, get their money. I don’t think I have ever heard the likes of this. You are out of your fucking mind if you think I am paying James Lawrence legal costs, folks. Who said I was paying his fees. I said I didn’t know if I was, when the accusers barrister asked me on the stand, as I didn’t. (who is paying his own fees I should have asked him at that time) ??? I was on the stand in a world of fog being accused of a crime I didn’t commit, and that I was actually cleared of criminally, and exonerated by every witness present, as well as believed twice over by the public prosecutor, but still up on a stand civilly, in absolute shock. Some say the case never went criminal because there was “lack of evidence” that is not the case. It is the opposite! There was soo much evidence! They had HOURS OF FOOTAGE OF THE “VICTIM” AFTER THE SUPPOSED ATTEMPTED MURDER AND RAPE OF HER. Partying away, messaging away. Leaving the hotel / coming back etc. up and down, in the lobby of the hotel, absolutely everywhere and back. And twice. Not a fucking bother. Smiling, laughing, dancing, kissing, biting, play fighting. It’s some watch. I was home HOURS and this is all going on. All seen CLEARLY with ALL THE CCTV FOOTAGE, and backed up by MULTIPLE EYE WITNESSES. I wasnt even allowed to introduce crucial evidence that was apart of the criminal investigation / decision to bin it. It’s been some eye opener this entire process, I tell you that good folks. What has taken place here throughout these twice thrown in the bin criminal accusations is an absolute travesty! How people sleep at night is beyond me. I’m sure they don’t. Not soundly anyway, no way. Impossible. To falsely accuse someone of rape and lose, then attempt to ignore that fact/brush it under the rug is truly heinous on another level! Regards the new claim of the witnesses who came forward, I welcome it. I believed their claim, as portions of it was verified through the response affidavit to it. Stephen Redmond burst out the door and skidded off after they had their fight. This part was verified in the response affidavit. For the witnesses to guess this exit would be impossible imo. The beginning of the fight was also verified on video record when Nikita assaulted Stephen and Stephen told her to stop hitting him. Nikita then got aggressive and said “I won’t fucking stop” it’s all there on the recording. Then the recording stops. What happened after? It just ended after that? Little calm exit? The witnesses said they seen what happened after. Where was Stephen in the ambulance? And ever again after that? It’s obvious they had a major, major fight! Why these two witnesses were not called, i will never know. It was on the very morning of. They were present and very eager to testify. It seemed they were pulled out of fear from my appointed team tbh. For what I don’t know. These people said they seen something, let us all hear. If it’s legit, great, it sounds very legit to me. If it’s not, it’s on them. Even Stephen, why he was never called originally also! I am happy this is still ongoing. Hopefully we hear from all. I fight on with the truth and will continue to defend myself. Ireland, amidst this SHAKE DOWN don’t let it distract you. You can see what I am up against here and we knew this would always be the case. WE FIGHT ON!

In the wake of the appeal’s failure, McGregor expressed his frustration, using social media to denounce the proceedings, criticize the accuser, and maintain that “the truth” is on his side. He insisted that criminal authorities had declined charges not due to a lack of evidence but because, in his view, the evidence was exculpatory. McGregor also questioned the decision not to call additional witnesses and signaled that fresh claims brought by other witnesses could vindicate him further if examined in court.

The result leaves McGregor facing substantial financial penalties while continuing to take his fight for vindication into the public arena. For his accuser, Nikita Hand, the civil verdict and the rejection of McGregor’s appeal were significant victories after reportedly years of trauma and legal struggle. Outside the court, she expressed gratitude for the support she received and encouraged other survivors to share their stories. For McGregor, however, the outcome marks a decisive legal and reputational setback, even as he vows to persist in his efforts to defend his name.