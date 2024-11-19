Veteran Kickboxer Nieky Holzken Challenges Jake Paul: If You’re Fighting the Elderly, Fight Me

The 40-year-old former Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken is looking to face Jake Paul, as ‘The Problem Child’ is looking to face the elderly. After his victory over the 58-year-old Mike Tyson, Jake Paul has no opponent scheduled but ‘The Natural’ is looking to be next.

Nieky Holzken Challenges Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is a YouTuber who used his celebrity status to earn blockbuster boxing matches. He has been able to defeat former UFC UFC fighters such as Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley in his career. Most recently, live on Netflix, he out-boxed veteran boxer ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson who is 58 years old.

‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken has taken issue with Jake Paul and is looking to be next in line for a boxing match. The 40-year-old Dutch-born striker Holzken has had an incredible career in kickboxing. Over 22 years, he has competed in a whopping 112 professional bouts, in addition to another 15 in professional boxing.

A true veteran of combat sports who has competed in ONE Championship, K-1 World MAX, It’s Showtime and held a division title in GLORY Kickboxing. Everywhere Holzken has competed he has been perpetually a top-ranked contender.

In his most recent bout, he took on veteran athlete Yoshihiro Akiyama in a four-ounce boxing gloves match and needed less than two minutes to knock him out. Now, Holzken is looking to challenge Jake Paul. On X, he Tweeted:

“What a pussy you are to fight someone who is 58 and can’t knock him out stop making excuses. A perfect business man you’re [Jake Paul] but that’s where it ends for me … I’m glad Tyson didn’t get knocked out or take any damage. It’s time for a real opponent now.”