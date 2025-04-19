Dalton Smith Moves to 17-0 with Dominant Display Against Mathieu Germain – Smith vs. Germain Highlights
Dalton Smith delivered perhaps his most dominant 12-round performance yet, battering Mathieu Germain en route to a unanimous decision victory.
From the opening bell, it was clear that Smith had the advantage in both speed and power. With only seconds to go in the second stanza, Smith blasted Germain with a left hook that sat the Canadian down.
Saved by the bell in the second, Germain didn’t fare much better in the third, getting rocked with a brutal uppercut that sent him backpedaling.
A rather humorous moment came in the eighth round when Germain went flying through the ropes as he desperately tried to avoid taking more punishment from Smith. Luckily, nobody was injured, and the fight resumed without issue.
Germain hit the mat in the 11th and 12th rounds as Dalton really turned up the heat, but Germain ultimately made it to the final bell, though there was no question as to who the judges would award the decision to.
Official Result: Dalton Smith def. Mathieu Germain via unanimous decision (117-107, 119-105, 119-105)
With the win, Smith kept his ‘O’ intact, moving to a perfect 17-0 in his professional career.