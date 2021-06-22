It’s been a while since Nick Diaz met with UFC president Dana White to discuss a potential return to the octagon earlier this year, but Diaz’s head coach provided an insight into the latest developments on the return of Stockton’s own.

Diaz hasn’t fought since UFC 183 against Anderson Silva in a unanimous decision loss that was overturned to a no-contest following Silva testing positive for PEDs. His brother, Nate fought at UFC 263 this past weekend and fell to top welterweight contender Leon Edwards.

The Diaz brothers’ longtime coach, Cesar Gracie hinted at a Diaz return to the octagon later this year and also says that he’s not 100% sure if his return will be in the UFC.

“We were looking at September,” Gracie told MMA Fighting. “I have to see where he is in his contract. It is possible that his next fight will not be in the UFC.”

Gracie also wouldn’t deny the possibility of Diaz being a free agent and open to signing with other promotions.

Before the no-contest against Silva, Diaz had a troublesome second stint in the UFC; going 1-2 including losses to Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit. He tested positive and suspended on multiple occasions in the UFC for testing positive for marijuana while it was deemed as a performance enhancer by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Gracie also alleged that Diaz is considering a move to Boxing later this year in the midst of big pay-per-view numbers from Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul, and Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. UFC veteran Matt Brown and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal have been a few names included as a possible Diaz opponent for his comeback fight.

The Diaz brothers have always garnered the attention of fans since their days on The Ultimate Fighter and in Strikeforce. Nick and Nate competing on the same UFC card before the end of their careers would certainly be electric.

Are you excited for a potential Nick Diaz return to the UFC?