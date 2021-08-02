Nick Diaz and his brother, Nate are two of the biggest stars in the history of the UFC and Mixed Martial Arts as a whole. Their brash, ‘kill or be killed’ approach to fighting is something that fans around the world have admired and respected for years.

The relationship between the two brothers is not something to forget about, as made perfectly clear in watching Nick’s live reaction to his brother Nate’s fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Nate battled Edwards in a highly-anticipated, five-round welterweight battle at UFC 263. It was a fight in which Edwards dominated Nate for a majority of the bout, up until the end of Round 4 and again in the final minute of the fight. With just seconds left in the fight, Nate wobbled Edwards with a big hook that nearly dropped him, and Nate had a legitimate chance to potentially finish the fight in a miraculous fashion had it not been for his taunting and giving Edwards time to recover.

Edwards went on to win by unanimous decision, but Nate remained the fan-favorite in the octagon, as he almost always is. During the chaos at the end of the fight, Nick appeared to be almost as ecstatic as fans have seen him in a long time, in a recently posted clip that went viral on Twitter.

Nick is just weeks away from making his own return to the UFC octagon, as he gets ready to face former rival Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 on Sept. 25. He hasn’t fought since his decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183, which was later switched to a no-contest following positive drug tests by both Silva and Diaz.

The close bond between the Diaz brothers is something the sport may never see again, so it’s best that we enjoy them as long as we can before they eventually retire from the UFC for good.

Do you think Nick Diaz will win his return bout against Robbie Lawler?