Nick Diaz is going to teach cam girls self-defence.

Adult website Stripchat announced on Monday that Diaz will be hosting an online self-defence seminar. The two-hour class will be live-streamed from 8:00 PM PST on Saturday (July 31).

“I will be teaching important self-defense lessons and other sh*t to these cam girls so they can protect themselves if they are ever approached by unwanted creepy men,” Diaz said via press release. “After we’re done with this training, I would advise against trying anything silly with these models.”

“Stripchat approached us with a unique opportunity to be the first athlete to utilize their huge platform in a way nobody has done before, and if you know anything about Nick Diaz, then you know there’s nothing he likes more than being the first to do something,” said Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie.

“We are excited to partner with Nick and his team for this first-of-its-kind collision of world-class athletics and state-of-the-art live camming technology,” said Max Bennett, VP of New Media at Stripchat. “We’ve built Stripchat into the perfect platform for athletes to show off their skills to their fans in a way that feels interactive, personal, and profitable. We hope that our beloved cam models pick up some sick self-defense skills from their course, and that Diaz will win over some new fans who will purchase his fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Diaz is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since 2015 when he rematches Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 on September 25 in Las Vegas.

If you can’t wait until then to see Diaz in action, head to Stripchat this weekend if you’re over 18 for some self defence tips from the former Strikeforce welterweight champion and MMA legend.

Do you think Nick Diaz will return with a win at UFC 266?