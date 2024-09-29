Video – Nick Diaz shares new training footage after booking UFC 310 fight with Vicente Luque

After rescheduling a return to action before the end of the year, Nick Diaz has shed some light on his current physique and training regime ahead of his UFC 310 clash with Brazilian-American, Vicente Luque in December.

Diaz, a former undisputed and interim welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, is rebooked to snap a three year hiatus from the Octagon before the end of the annum at UFC 310, taking on welterweight contender, Luque in Las Vegas.

Booked to fight the current number fourteen ranked contender back in August, Diaz saw the pairing in Abu Dhabi, UAE shelved from the ‘Fight Night’ billed card amid reported ‘travel issues’ — leading to their rebooked pairing at the end of the year on the flagship UFC 310 event.

Nick Diaz teases move to boxing in new training footage ahead of UFC 310

And taking to his official Instagram account, Diaz posted some eye-catching heavy bag work overnight — as well as hinting at a potential move to professional boxing once his contract with the UFC is completed.

“70 days,” Nick Diaz posted as a caption alongside a video of him training ahead of UFC 310. “It’s my way.”

https://twitter.com/ChampRDS/status/1840057763675681152

Snapping a six year Octagon hiatus back in 2021 with his middleweight rematch against former welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, Stockton veteran Diaz most recently dropped a third round retirement TKO loss to the ex-champion, and is without a win since his landed a decision success over former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn back in 2011 in his first outing since defending the now-defunct Strikeforce championship.