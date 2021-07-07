Nick Diaz has been waiting for a fight to make his triumphant return to the UFC octagon, and it sounds like his first opponent back in the cage will be an old foe and former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter was the first to report that negotiations are underway for Diaz and Lawler to square off in a September UFC event. UFC president Dana White said recently that Diaz is targeted to make his return to MMA later this year after months of speculation over whether or not he would return to fight again.

BREAKING: Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler IN THE WORKS (not yet official) as a co-main for an event in September per Dana White. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 7, 2021

The legend vs. legend matchup is sure to entice fans hoping to see Diaz back in the octagon, as well as see if Lawler still has what it takes to compete with the welterweight division’s best. It’s been 17 years since the two scrappers first competed against one another at UFC 47, a fight in which Diaz knocked out Lawler in the second round in one of the most infamous fights during the beginning of the sport’s rise.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen most Diaz and Lawler in the octagon; most notably Stockton’s finest, who hasn’t fought since his no-contest against Anderson Silva back at UFC 183. He has undergone multiple suspensions from USADA and NSAC which has sidelined him from fighting.

Lawler, the former UFC welterweight champion and one of the biggest names in UFC history, has lost four straight fights against the likes of Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren, and Neil Magny. The 39-year-old’s last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 214.

A lot has happened since these two first competed against one another all those years ago. iPhones became one of the biggest technological inventions of our time, four U.S. presidents have served terms, and Facebook/Twitter began ruling our attention spans.

It’s no secret that both Diaz and Lawler aren’t in their primes anymore, but it’s sure to be an extremely entertaining fight with both men meeting in the center of the octagon from the get-go.

