Nick Diaz Promoting ‘VIP Tickets’ To His UFC Return

Nick Diaz is so confident in his return to the UFC, that he’s already using it to promote his new online shop.

For several weeks now, there have been rumors that Diaz is preparing to return to the Octagon for a targeted fight with Jorge Masvidal. Diaz seems intent on avenging his baby brother’s controversial Doctor Stoppage loss to “Gamebred” at UFC 244 in November.

With both the oldest Diaz brother and Masvidal verbally agreeing to the fight, the UFC has yet to make any sort of announcement official, nor have there been any rumblings that negotiations are underway. However, Diaz is now advertising a chance for fans to win “VIP tickets” to his UFC return on his Instagram page. He posted the following.

“WANT TO WIN VIP TICKETS TO MY UFC RETURN? Shop my limited release with FREE Worldwide shipping until midnight at www.dontbescaredhomie.com and follow the rules below for additional entries”

While a Diaz vs. Masvidal fight is what would likely make both men the most money in a potential Diaz comeback, “Gamebred” has also said that he won’t sit around and wait for the fight either.

“No, we’re not really. Time waits for no man. Nick’s got his own thing going on. When he gets cleared by USADA and everything comes correct, who knows when that time will be. I’m not waiting for no man,” Masvidal said in a recent interview.

“So, if it happens, it happens. I’m just waiting for the biggest paycheck possible. If it’s Conor [McGregor] if it’s Floyd [Mayweather]. If it’s Nick. The quickest one and the one with the most dollar signs attached to it. That’s all it is.”

What do you think about Diaz promoting “VIP tickets” for his UFC return? Who should Diaz fight?