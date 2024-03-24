Video – UFC legend Nick Diaz teases massive fighting comeback: ‘Somebody is gonna pay very soon’

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz has been linked with numerous returns to the Octagon since he snapped a six year hiatus back in 2021, and appears to be keen to honor a speculated comeback, claiming “Somebody is gonna pay very soon” – posting new training footage across social media.

Diaz, a veteran former welterweight title challenger under the UFC banner and a gold holder under the scrutiny of the now-defunct, WEC, and Strikeforce promotions, made a return to the sport at UFC 266 back in 2021.

Suffering a one-sided third round TKO retirement loss to former champion and prior foe, Robbie Lawler in the pair’s rematch, Stockton veteran, Nick Diaz claimed that he was more or less forced to make his return to fighting – with his management and training firm disbanding midway through fight camp.

Expressing his interest in a comeback fight at the middleweight limit against former two-time undisputed champion, Israel Adesanya, Diaz, the elder brother of former UFC star, Nate Diaz, was spotted in sharp shape partaking in road work with heavyweight knockout artist, Derrick Lewis.

Expected to make a return to competition at the end of last year, Diaz was reportedly targeted to face-off with former welterweight foe, Georges St-Pierre in a submission grappling rematch, however, the UFC Fight Pass Invitational bout failed to materialize.

Nick Diaz shares new footage of training regime

And late last year to boot, former welterweight kingpin, Tyron Woodley also claimed Diaz rejected a “dumb” payday to share the ring with him in a professional boxing match.

However, on social media tonight, Diaz, 40, shared new footage of himself laying into the heavy bag – with the caption “Somebody is gonna pay very soon…”

He’s captioned it “Somebody is Gonna Pay Very Soon… 🕰️😡” 👀👀



🎥 IG @nickdiaz209 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/yX9T6MRh21 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 25, 2024

Without a victory since a title eliminator clash with former two-weight foe, B.J. Penn back in 2011, Diaz turned in a unanimous decision win over the Hawiian, as part of a stunning 11-fight winning streak.

