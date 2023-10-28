Nick Diaz denies withdrawing from uFC grappling match with Georges St-Pierre: ‘He’s selling you wolf tickets, Y’All’

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz has denies claims that an injury forced him from an agreed showdown with former Octagon foe, Georges St-Pierre at a UFC Fight Pass Invitational event in December, once more claiming the Canadian is “selling wolf tickets” to fans.

Diaz, a former undisputed champion under the banner of the now-defunct, WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) and Strikeforce, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he snapped a lengthy hiatus at UFC 266 back in 2021, suffering a TKO loss to former welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler in a middleweight rematch.

And despite noting plans for a return to mixed martial arts competition inside the Octagon this year, Stockton native, Diaz had apparently agreed to take on the above-mentioned former duel-weight champion, St-Pierre in a grappling match in December of this year, with the latter claiming a pair of injuries suffered by both forced them from the submission grapling clash.

Nick Diaz denies pulling out of December grappling match with Georges St-Pierre

However, denying those claims on his official Instagram account overnight, Diaz, the elder brother of former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz, insisted he was “ready” to compete against St-Pierre.

“George (sic) [Georges St-Pierre] selling wolf tickets y’all, @danawhite ready LFG,” Nick Diaz posted on his official Instagram account.

Sharing the Octagon with then-welterweight champion, St-Pierre back in March 2013 in Quebec, Canada, Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to the former two-weight champion and sport icon.

In his most recent professional win, Diaz turned in a one-sided unanimous decision victory over former two-division titleholder, B.J. Penn back in 2011 – earning a Fight of the Night bonus.

