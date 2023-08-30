In one of the more pairings of the year so far, footage has emerged of former undisputed UFC heavyweight championship challenger, Derrick Lewis training alongside and taking in the miles with former welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz – amid rumors of a return to competition for the Stockton native.

Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist in both the history of the UFC and the promotion’s heavyweight division, managed to extend his record back in July at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Utah – snapping a losing skid with a first round TKO win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

As for Diaz, the former WEC and Strikeforce champion has yet to make his return to the Octagon since he snapped a six-year-plus hiatus back in September 2021 rematch against the now-retired former champion, Robbie Lawler – suffering a third round TKO loss of his own.

However, in the time since, Diaz has stressed his interest in a return to fighting under the UFC banner, even going as far as suggesting a future championship offing opposite incumbent middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya.

“You can see me back on top in 2023,” Nick Diaz said at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas over the weekend. “I’m going to be quicker than ever, stronger than ever, better than ever – I’m just gonna be a whole new me. Whoever is on top at the time [I want], preferably Israel Adesanya.

Nick Diaz gets the miles in alongside UFC favorite, Derrick Lewis

And showing off a hugely-impressive physique on his official social media over the weekend, Diaz, who turned 40 years of age earlier this month, posted footage of himself training alongside UFC heavyweight contender, Lewis.

Derrick Lewis and Nick Diaz are working out together pic.twitter.com/fH3rTZMdG3 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 29, 2023

A true fan-favorite and pioneer of the modern mixed martial arts era, Diaz has landed notable professional victories over the likes of Chris Lytle, Jeremy Jackson, Robbie Lawler, Josh Neer, Gleison Tibau, Frank Shamrock, Scott Smith, Marius Zaromskis, Evangelista Santos, K.J. Noons, Paul Daley, and B.J. Penn to name a few.

