Exclusive | How Nicdali Balances MMA, Modeling, and Comics “I was always a little bit different”

Nicdali is a multifaceted figure known for her work as a comic book writer, MMA fighter, and model. She is preparing for her upcoming bout against Dania Cruz at the Med City Fighting Championships on May 31. This fight marks her third appearance in just five months, a schedule she describes as her most challenging yet.

Nicdali Interview

In a recent interview with LowKick MMA, Nicdali discussed her diverse career path, which bridges the worlds of combat sports, comics, and modeling. She spoke about her ongoing training regimen and much more. See the full interview below:

“Training, since I came back in 2023, has been different. I am a complete mixed martial artist now, whereas before, I lacked in the ground game. I was barely a blue belt before that. My time away, I took a lot of time to really work on my jiu-jitsu and wrestling, and I became a 10th Planet purple belt. Now I train as a complete mixed martial artist.”

“I have moved to South Florida, I’m going on my second year. I started training with Gillian Robertson and Din Thomas. That’s really changed my game up. Just having a UFC legend in Din Thomas and having her as a training partner really pushes me to new heights.” She also draws inspiration from her training partners. “She’s one of the hardest-working fighters I have ever seen in my entire life. I asked her, ‘What keeps you so inspired, so motivated?’ She goes, ‘I have a schedule and I stick to it. I don’t care what’s happening in my life, I just do it.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow.'”

Being Bullied

“My dad and I used to watch Oscar De La Hoya box. He was talking about how he got bullied as a young person and how it just sucked. I was getting bullied as a young person, too. Seeing him become a boxing world champion made me really want to be a fighter because of that.” Early experiences with kickboxing also shaped her path. “My mom put me in kickboxing. I had my bully try to bully me again, and I ended up teep kicking her as she was coming towards me. She fell over and never tried anything with me ever again.”

Comic Book Writing

Nicdali’s passion for comic books is evident, not only in her writing but also in how she integrates her martial arts experience into her storytelling. “I was always a little bit different than other kids. I remember on the way to my childhood house, there was a cemetery, and I’d tell my mom every day, ‘I want to go to that park.’ She finally told me, ‘That park is for dead people.’ I was fascinated. As soon as I learned about vampires, I wanted to be immortal. Later, I loved Blade, he’s one of my inspirations. Wesley Snipes as Blade is incredible.”

She also described the creative process behind her own comic book character. “I really wanted to create a comic book character that kept appearing to me in my dreams and daydreams.”

Modeling

“I was the ugly duckling. People told me when I was younger, ‘You can’t do that.’ Even though I started modeling when I was eight, did kid runway modeling, bikini modeling. As a woman, if you want to do something like that, I don’t see the issue. I work extremely hard to look this way. Why can’t I show off my hard work? I use OnlyFans to connect with my real fans who really want to talk to me.”

As she prepares for her match with Dania Cruz, Nicdali continues to build her profile in both the fighting and creative arenas. “I am proud to be an OnlyFans athlete.”