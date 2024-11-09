Gillian Robertson outlasts Luana Pineiro in unanimous decision win – UFC Vegas 100 Highlights

Surging strawweight contender, Gillian Robertson is set to continue her climb up the divisional pile next week of the back of tonight’s performance against Brazilian foe, Luana Pineiro — turning in a unanimous decision success to land her third consecutive win on the main card of UFC Vegas 100.

Robertson, who entered tonight’s pairing with Brazilian foe, Pineiro off the back of consecutive wins over Michelle Waterson-Gomez and a knockout win over Polyana Viana, has been without defeat since her loss to Tabatha Ricci a year ago.

And attempting to find a home for one of her patented and dangerous submission offerings in her pairing with Pineiro, Robertson admitted her displeasure with turning in a decision against the Brazilian, having previously landed a stunning nine submission wins over the course of her career.

Below, catch the highlights from Gillian Robertson’s decision win over Luana Pineiro