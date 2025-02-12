Watch: Australian Sky News Host Applauds Dana White for Ripping Australia’s ‘Weak’ Press

Sky News host Gabriella Power has voiced her support for UFC president Dana White’s recent criticism of the Australian media. White’s comments were sparked by an opinion piece written by Sydney Morning Herald editor Bevan Shields, who described the UFC as a “repulsive circus” and White as an “enabler of hatred.”

Australian Sky News Host Backs Dana White’s Criticism of Australian Media

Becan Shields’ article criticized New South Wales Premier Chris Minns for appearing on a podcast with White, questioning the state government’s $16 million investment to host a UFC event. White responded to Shields’ piece during a press conference, stating, “I saw a story where the guy was like ‘I saw Dana do a podcast with the Premier and it physically made me sick’ – you guys must have the biggest bunch of p***ies of all time in the media here.”

Gabriella Power, Sky News anchor, echoes Dana White’s sentiment. She specifically targeted Shields’ article, suggesting it was an attack on the UFC, its fighters, and its leadership. “I don’t really understand what the point of Bon Shield’s article was other than to attack the UFC its boss and its Fighters but all it managed to achieve was embarrass Australia while it was on the world stage,” Power said on her show.

Power further criticized Shields for omitting key information in his article. She pointed to White’s statement on the podcast that female UFC fighters earn equal pay to their male counterparts, noting, “Funny how that didn’t get a mention in Bevan Shields article.” Power concluded that White’s assessment of the Australian media was justified, saying his criticism was “fair enough”.

The public response to the controversy has been divided, with some supporting Dana White’s defense of the UFC and others siding with Shields’ critique of the sport and its influence. The incident has ignited a broader conversation about media responsibility and the ethics of sports promotion.