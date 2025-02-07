Dana White Preaches the Gospel of Jon Jones to NSW Premier: “Jon Jones Beats Everybody, It’s Not Even Close”

ByCraig Pekios
The glazing of Jon Jones continues.

Ahead of Saturday’s anticipated pay-per-view event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, Dana White appeared on Straight Talk with Mark Bouris and once again proceeded to sing the praises of the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

“You know the answer to this question. It’s—it’s absolutely, positively Jon Jones,” White said when asked who he sees as the greatest fighter of all time. “Jon Jones is the best ever. You know, it’s become this running joke almost now, but listen—nobody can debate it. Nobody can debate that Jon Jones is the greatest to ever live.

“I don’t just say this in UFC. In MMA, ever. In history. You know, if you look at his skill set and what he’s able to do compared to boxers or anybody else that’s ever fought—Jon Jones beats everybody. Jon Jones is the best ever.”

White may think the answer to the great GOAT debate is clear, but Daniel Cormier believes that all of Jones’ “dirty sh*t” outside the Octagon disqualifies him from being branded as the best ever.

Should Jon Jones’ Dirty Deeds Outside the Octagon Affect his GOAT Status?

Aside from being a two-division UFC champion, Jon Jones has bested some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history, including Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, Ciryl Gane, and Stipe Miocic.

Unfortunately, Jones’ career has been also rife with controversy. Over the years, he’s found himself in legal trouble due to both drug and domestic abuse-related charges. In April 2015, he was wanted for leaving the scene of a car accident that left a pregnant woman injured.

In early 2024, Jones once again found himself in hot water after he allegedly threatened to kill a drug testing agent who was attempting to collect a sample at his home in Albuquerque.

Outside of his troubles with John Q. Law, Jones has had his fair share of anti-doping violations, one of which resulted in his third-round TKO against Cormier at UFC 214 being overturned to a no-contest.

‘Bones’ also holds the distinction of being the only fighter in UFC history to be stripped of a championship not once, but twice.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

