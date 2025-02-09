Dana White Slams Australian Media at UFC 312: ‘The Biggest P*ssies I Have Ever Seen!’

Dana White loves bringing his show to Australia, but he could do without the country’s media.

Following another record-breaking pay-per-view event in The Land Down Under, the UFC CEO sat down with members of the media to discuss the evening’s events and what comes next. Along the way, White was asked by one journalist about a news outlet in Australia that lambasted Sean Strickland for his criticism of the country.

🇦🇺 😂 Australian crowd's reaction to Sean Strickland calling them degenerates. pic.twitter.com/utFWtH6mbN — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 6, 2025

Ahead of his return to the Octagon on Saturday, the Daily Telegraph dubbed Strickland the UFC’s biggest “imbecile” and desperately asked for someone to knock him out after he went on a rant regarding Australia’s strict gun laws and its lack of certain freedoms.

Asked what he thought of the cover story, White admitted to finding it “f*cking hilarious” before absolutely shredding the writer and other members of the Aussie media.

Dana White goes OFF on the Australian media 😬



“For a place that is so tough. Everything on the land and water can kill you.



You have the biggest p*ssies I’ve ever seen in the media in my life.”#UFC312 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/zAPe8Hs5t9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 9, 2025

“For a place that is so tough—everything on land and in the water can kill you, you have the biggest p*ssies I have ever seen in the media in my life,” White said at the UFC 312 post-fight press conference. “I saw a story where a guy was like, ‘I saw Dana do a podcast with The Premier and it physically made me sick.’ Holy f*cking sh*t. You guys have to have the biggest p*ssies of all time in the media here. Just for the record.”

For what it’s worth, the live crowd in Sydney still seemed to love Sean Strickland despite his disparaging remarks about the country. Unfortunately, ‘Tarzan’ wasn’t able to give fans inside the Qudos Bank Arena much to cheer about on Saturday night.

Throughout his five-round rematch with middleweight titleholder Dricus Du Plessis, Strickland’s offense was ineffective with punches coming few and far between. ‘DDP’ ultimately walked away with his title intact, securing a decision victory on all three scorecards after battering, bloodying, and busting Strickland’s nose in the evening’s headliner.