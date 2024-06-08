Video – New footage shows UFC star Jon Jones learn about devastating injury layoff: ‘You’re lying?’

New behind the scenes footage from the UFC’s collaboration with Fight Inc. has shown the moment heavyweight champion, Jon Jones found out he would sidelined for up to a year after suffering a pectoral tendon tear last year, questioning both Dana White and Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell’s sincerity.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since March of last year, landing the vacant crown with a stunning opening round guillotine choke submission win over former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane.

And slated to return at UFC 295 back in November in a first outing at Madison Square Garden, Jones was forced from a main event fight with former champion, Stipe Miocic just weeks from the event, after suffering a pectoral tendon tear during training.

Jon Jones learns of injury setback in newly released footage

Releasing a new behind the scenes in association with Fight Inc. called ‘Inside the UFC’ – new unseen footage has revealed Jones receiving the prognosis of his injury setback from the above-mentioned, Campbell – whom he first thinks is joking, before becoming upset.

“You’re lying,” Jon Jones replied to Hunter Campbell who told him he was going to be out for up to a year and would require surgery. “Yeah, I knew it hurt. I knew it hurt. Six months to a year? Six months to a year?”

“Wow, yes sir – yeah – I don’t wanna cry in front of you two,” Jon Jones explained. “This is a lot for me to process right now. I’m sure it’s a lot for you guys, too. I’m gonna go – I’m gonna go. Yeah, it is something that doesn’t usually happen – it’s usually trouble outside of the Octagon, I’m sorry guys.”

At the time of publication, Jones has indicated he is all but set to return at the promotion’s annual event at Madison Square Garden in November, atop a UFC 309 in a rescheduled title defense against Miocic.

