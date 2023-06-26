Off the back of his hard-fought split decision win over Phil Rowe in his return to the winner’s enclosure at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville over the course of the weekend, welterweight staple, Neil Magny has called for a clash with undefeated Dubliner, Ian Machado Garry before the turn of the year.

Magny, who landed his whopping twenty first Octagon win at the welterweight limit over the course of weekend – extended his lead as the most winningest fighter in the weight class in the history of the UFC.

Battling over the course of three rounds with Rowe, Neil Magny the current number eleven ranked contender, had previously suffered a dominant first round arm-triangle submission loss to Gilbert Burns in a pivotal clash on enemy territory at UFC 283 back in January in Brazil.

As for Portmarnock native, Machado Garry, the Dubliner improved to 12-0 as a professional earlier this year, snatching the number thirteenth rank in the division with a blistering first round high kick and strikes knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez back in May.

Off the back of his fifth Octagon victory, Machado Garry has been booked to return at UFC 292 in August in Boston, Massachusetts, taking on soon-to-be common-foe, Geoff Neal.

Neil Magny offers to fight Ian Machado Garry later this year

However, despite booking a summer bout with Neal, Machado Garry appears to have caught the eye of another Neil – in the form of welterweight staple Magny, who offered to fight him before the close of this annum.

“I’m going to draw a blank to his name, but I guess there’s some little Irish kid calling me out,” Neil Magny told assembled media after UFC Jacksonville. “Ian, whatever his name is. I know he’s been really chippy or whatever, but he definitely asked for the wrong Neil. If I get a chance to run that fight sometime this year, I’m definitely game for it.”

A former undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of Cage Warriors, Machado Garry has defeated Jordan Williams, Darian Weeks, Gabe Green, Kenan Song, and the aforenoted, Rodriguez since his move to the UFC.