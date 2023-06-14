Undefeated Dublin striker, Ian Machado Garry has booked his next Octagon walk for later this summer – drawing welterweight kickboxing talent, Geoff Neal at UFC 292 in August at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Garry, who boasts a 12-0 undefeated professional record, managed to land the #13 rank in the official welterweight pile back in May, earning a Performance of the Night bonus to boot with a stunning first round TKO win over Daniel Rodriguez on the main card of UFC Fight Night Charlotte.

As for Neal, the Texas striker, who himself currently sits at #8 in the official standings at the 170 pound limit, most recently suffered an eventual third round rear-naked choke loss to the undefeated finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285 back in March.

Ian Machado Garry books UFC 292 return in August against Geoff Neal

News of Ian Machado Garry’s return to the Octagon against Geoff Neal was first reported by RTÉ reporter, Peter Carroll this Wednesday afternoon.

“Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal at UFC 292,” Carroll tweeted. “The UFC confirmed the booking to @RTEsport today. Could be another big night for Irish MMA at the TD Garden. Never forget McGregor, Pendred and Holohan had a great night there in Jan 2015!”

Could be another big night for Irish MMA at the TD Garden. Never forget McGregor, Pendred and Holohan had a great night there in Jan 2015! https://t.co/w26WCrCAjP pic.twitter.com/6ieHpMzMye — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) June 14, 2023

Garry, a native of Portmarnock, and a former undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of European promotion, Cage Warriors, has so far enjoyed an undefeated five fight run under the banner of the UFC since landing in the organization back in November 2021.

Turning in back-to-back stoppage wins this year, Garry, who now plys his trade at Kill Cliff FC following a lenghty tenure with Chris Fields and Tom King at Team KF in Swords, Dublin – most recently stopped the aforenoted, Rodriguez with a brutal high kick stoppage, which followed a March third round knockout win over the returning, Song Kenan.

As for Neal, the LFA and Dana White’s Contender Series alum, will attempt to return to decent former against Garry — having previously landed consecutive wins over btoh Santiago Ponzinibbio, and a highlight-reel KO win over Vicente Luque before his defeat to Rakhmonov.

UFC 292 takes place on August 19. from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, with an undisputed bantamweight title fight between champion, Aljamain Sterling, and the current #2 ranked contender, Sean O’Malley expected to take headlining honors.