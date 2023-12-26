Nate Diaz calls for massive Octagon comeback at UFC 300 in title fight rematch against Leon Edwards

Claiming there was currently nobody available for him to fight in what would come as a massive return to the Octagon at UFC 300 next year, former lightweight title chaser, Nate Diaz has now apparently identified a pairing with welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, calling for a title rematch.

Diaz, a perennial contender under the banner of the UFC, departed the Dana White-led promotional banner back in November of last year, following the completion of his contractual obligations with the promotion.

Making a professional boxing debut back in August of this year, Stockton native, Nate Diaz headlined a pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the outspoken, Jake Paul in the pair’s long-rumored pairing.

In his final Octagon walk, The Ultimate Fighter victor, Diaz turned in a stunning fourth round win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson, rallying to submit the Oxnard veteran with a guillotine choke submission win.

And linked with a return to the UFC ever since his departure late last year, Diaz has been the subject of speculation regarding a comeback at UFC 300 in April of next year, in the form of a clash with either rivals, Dustin Poirier, or past foe, Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz eyes title rematch with Leon Edwards at UFC 300

However, addressing speculation regarding a comeback to the Octagon, Diaz claimed there was nobody left for him to fight at the event.

Today, however, Diaz, who was also called out by veteran lightweight, Michael Chandler earlier this weekend – offered to fight Edwards in a welterweight championship rematch at UFC 300 next year.

Sharing the Octagon at UFC 263 two years ago, Diaz suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Birmingham native, Edwards, however, almost turned in a massive upset, rocking the now-champion in the final minute of the fifth round on the feet, leading to a tense culmination.

