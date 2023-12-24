Michael Chandler eyes Nate Diaz fight at UFC 300 next year: ‘Hold tight, I’d love to crack your jaw’

Former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler may have been tied to an elusive fight with long-time foe, Conor McGregor for the majority of this year, however, the Missouri native appears to be growing in impatience, now offering to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 300 in April of next year in Las Vegas.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since November of last year, fighting to an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s UFC 281 clash at Madison Square Garden.

As for Diaz, the Stockton veteran departed the Dana White-led promotion back in November of last year officially, following the completion of his contractual obligations, after a UFC 279 submission win over former interim gold holder, Tony Ferguson.



And linked with a comeback at UFC 300 next year as part of a massive return, Diaz claimed he would like to compete on the card, however, as far as he’s concerned, not appropriate opponents currently exist for him.

Michael Chandler offers to fight Nate Diaz

Receiving an offer from the above-mentioned, Poirier to reschedule a once-targeted pairing, Diaz has now been approached by former Bellator MMA gold holder, Chandler, who claims he would “crack” the Californian’s jaw if they fought.

“Hold tight,” Michael Chandler replied to Nate Diaz on his official X account.. “I’d love to crack your jaw. Things are still unclear with that former fighter who is masquerading as a real fighter.”

Linked with a fight at the welterweight limit for the longest time this year with The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, McGregor, Kill Cliff FC staple, Chandler has so far seen no significant traction on a bout with the Dubliner, despite continued links to a potential headlining clash at UFC 300 next year.

