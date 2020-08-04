Nate Diaz has told his long-time rival, Conor McGregor, to take a seat until next year after the Irishman fired shots at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor has been hinting at a return over the past week. He first posted the words “I accept” on social media before posting the same message again days later in the native language of legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao sparking speculation the pair had set up a fight.

UFC president Dana White has since guaranteed McGregor will not compete again in 2020, he said.

“He is retired. Conor McGregor is not fighting. He is retired. I have no plans. I’m in the war room right now and this thing (the UFC fight calendar) is laid out to November. We have fights laid out until November 7 and Conor McGregor is not on any of them,” White said.

“This year he’s retired. He doesn’t have a fight this year and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021 but I’m telling you, we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021. I guarantee you he won’t fight again in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

Diaz seems to have used the UFC boss’ words against McGregor telling ‘Notorious’ “sit your ass down until 2021” after the Irishman fired shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov who he believes will be “sh*tting his pants” during the upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 – Diaz has since deleted the tweet.

Diaz hasn’t fought since being stopped on a cut when he met Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title at UFC 244 in November 2019. He has been angling for a McGregor trilogy fight for quite some time. It is unclear if he will actually get it but whatever happens it seems neither Diaz or McGregor will be fighting again in 2020.

Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor III?