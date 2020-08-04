UFC president Dana White has confirmed Conor McGregor will not be fighting in MMA or boxing anytime soon.

The UFC boss has been forced to comment after McGregor got fans excited by posting out a cryptic tweet which suggested he had taken a fight with legendary boxer Manny Pacquaio. White has since denied that is the case and made it clear while speaking with Barstool Sports that McGregor is retired and will not compete at least for the rest of 2020, he said.

“He is retired. Conor McGregor is not fighting. He is retired. I have no plans. I’m in the war room right now and this thing (the UFC fight calendar) is laid out to November. We have fights laid out until November 7 and Conor McGregor is not on any of them,” White said.

“This year he’s retired. He doesn’t have a fight this year and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020. I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021 but I’m telling you, we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2021. I guarantee you he won’t fight again in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

‘Notorious’ last fought in January when he picked up a quick win over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. The Irishman had planned to fight three times in 2020 but his “season” was derailed by the ongoing global pandemic. With a lack of fights on offer, McGregor chose to retire from the sport for the third time in four years. Over the past week, he has been called out by Khamzat Chimaev and Tony Ferguson. The man himself has been taking shots at his long-time rival Khabib Nuramgomedov. While he’s retired for 2020 it seems very likely we will see McGregor back to fight early next year.

Do you believe Dana White? Is Conor McGregor out until at least 2021?