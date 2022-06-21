UFC star, Nate Diaz has teased a potential fight with Jake Paul in his latest plea for the UFC to either release him or book him in a fight.

In a bizarre twist, despite being one of the biggest stars in the UFC right now, Nate Diaz has not competed in over a year.

Diaz last fought in June of last year against Leon Edwards, a bout he would go on to lose but still left a lasting impression on his fans. He has since been campaigning on social media for a new fight with a number of different opponents.

“I been tryin to fight for a year and months,” Diaz would tweet last month. “I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half.”

Diaz had been linked with potential fights with both Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev, but both have seemingly fallen through. Now it seems though that Diaz has turned his attention elsewhere and teased a potential fight with Jake Paul.

Diaz would tweet out a video of Paul knocking out former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley in their boxing match, asking to be released, stating ‘I have bigger sh*t to do’.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Since his arrival into the combat sports world, Paul has set his eyes on the biggest names in the sport, calling out the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz.

“I’ve knocked out every single person that I’ve fought,” Paul said after his win over Woodley, “And hey Masvidal and Nate Diaz, y’all are some b*tches for leaving this arena.”

“Because I know you don’t want that sh*t, I’ll take out both of y’all next.”

It is a real possibility that we at some point see Diaz fight Paul in the boxing ring. The relationship between Diaz and the UFC has been rocky at best but has seemingly become even worse.

Don’t forget that Diaz is a prize fighter and the paycheque he could earn in boxing Paul has the potential to be bigger than what he would earn in the octagon.

Would you like to see Nate Diaz Vs. Jake Paul?