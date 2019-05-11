Nate Diaz Still In USADA Testing Pool

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz has been rumored for so many fights lately without any of them happening that it is hard to take them seriously. However, the Stockton native is still serving up samples to the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA).

While Diaz could be booked to compete seemingly at any moment against a multitude of possible opponents, a fight is yet to manifest for Nate.

That, however, doesn’t deter Diaz, as he recently submitted his first sample of the year to USADA. The news was first reported by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

In the latest round of USADA testing, Nate Diaz submitted his first sample of 2019. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 10, 2019

Diaz was scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230, but “The Diamond” was forced to pull out with an injury and we haven’t seen him since. The last time we saw him inside the Octagon was against Conor McGregor at UFC 202 back in August of 2016.

While the all-important trilogy fight with McGregor is essentially there to be had whenever these two men want, in recent months Diaz has hinted that he will pursue a boxing career.

That being said, if theUFC lets Nate walk out the door when his contract runs out it will be a massive letdown for fans. What is more likely, however, is for the UFC to hold Nate in contract limbo and not offer him a fight.