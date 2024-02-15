Nate Diaz slams Mikey Musumeci with homophobic slur, draws response from the ONE world champion

Nate Diaz used a homophonic slur to describe ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Recently, the former UFC star spent some time sparring and training alongside controversial Rumble streamer Sneako. Their pairing came only a few short days removed from a viral sparring session that saw Sneako take an absolute beating from former middleweight titleholder Sean Strickland ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

Before mixing it up with Strickland and Diaz, Sneako drew the ire of Musumeci after the influencer suggested that “jiu-jitsu is for autistic people” and added that the five-time IBJJF world champion “shouldn’t be winning,” referring to Musumeci’s unassuming appearance.

Musumeci was quick to come to the defense of his sport, offering to face Sneako in an MMA fight.

Speaking of the situation while training with Sneako, Nate Diaz delivered his scathing take on Musumeci’s challenge and referred to the ONE Championship fighter in a most unsavory way.

That other little b*tch jiu-jitsu guy,” Diaz said. “F*ck that little f*ggot. I kind of forgot about him when I saw that, but I didn’t even give him no attention. F*ck that little b*tch.

Nate Diaz says he would smash Mikey Musumeci on Sneako's stream pic.twitter.com/fI8nyOWtA5 — Sneako Updates (@Sneak0o) February 14, 2024

Mikey Musumeci Responds to Nate Diaz’s Vile Comments

Getting wind of Diaz’s comments, Mikey Musumeci delivered a dignified response to the ‘Stockton Samurai,’ suggesting that they step on the mats for a friendly contest between two accomplished BJJ black belts.

“Wow, so I just learned from my video that Nate Diaz called me out, and in no way am I calling him out right now, this is just me responding to that video,” Musumeci said in a video posted on his Instagram. “The first thing I’ll say is I’ve always been a huge fan of watching Nick and Nate Diaz in MMA, they’re absolute legends. Amazing grappling, amazing striking, and they’re about that life. “Obviously, I can’t fight Nate in an MMA fight. He would kill me, but I would absolutely accept a grappling match with him since we’re both black belts in jiu-jitsu. It would be an absolute honor to have the opportunity to face such a legend like Nate. A once in a lifetime opportunity, right? I don’t care about weight class or anything, I would be a hundred percent down to grapple with him” (h/t Sportskeeda).