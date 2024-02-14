Nate Diaz laments failed return on UFC 300 card despite numerous callouts: ‘I wanted to fight’

Former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz claims he’s unlikely to feature at all on a massive UFC 300 card in April, however, for the Stockton veteran it proved not for the lack of trying on his behalf.

Diaz, a welterweight veteran and former lightweight title challenger under the UFC banner, departed the Dana White-led promotion back in 2022, following a September submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Making his professional boxing debut in the time since, Diaz would land a fourth round guillotine choke win in a rallying effort against the above-mentioned fellow Ultimate Fighter winner, Ferguson, lacing up boxing gloves for a fight with Jake Paul.

And linked with a potential comeback at UFC 300 in April – amid calls for a trilogy rubber match with former two-division champion, Conor McGregor on the card, Diaz noted his interest in a return to the blockbuster event, after missing an initially slated UFC 200 headliner against the Dubliner back in 2016.

Nate Diaz shuts down UFC 300 comeback

However, once more voicing his frustration with a lack of locomotion on his fighting future, Diaz claimed that despite his want to fight on the UFC 300 card in April – it’s now highly unlikely he features inside the Octagon again that soon.

“I wanted to [fight at UFC 300],” Nate Diaz told Sneako during a recent interview. “But I don’t think so [I will fight]. I think I wanna do boxing – fight another fighter. I could fight anybody in the world right now, but no one can fight me. Everybody’s locked down to organizations, locked down to the UFC, PFL.”

Linked with a potential boxing match return – as soon as next month in Las Vegas, Diaz has yet to officially book a long-rumored rematch with fellow ex-UFC star, Jorge Masvidal, in a re-run of their inaugural symbolic BMF title fight back in 2019.

