Nate Diaz has criticized his former opponents Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal for their recent arrests.

McGregor was arrested on Tuesday evening in Dublin for alleged dangerous driving. ‘Mystic Mac’ also had his Bentley Continental GT detained following the arrest and will now have to appear before Blanchardstown district court next month. He was reported to have passed the drug and alcohol test at the police station. He previously appeared before the same court in 2017 when he was fined €400 for speeding.

Nate Diaz shared conflicting reports of his future. On one hand, he wants to retire and on the other, he intends to go to Bellator. There have been talks of a bout against Dustin Poirier for Diaz’s final fight but it could very well be that the Stockton native is aiming for a third fight with McGregor as his last one before retirement.

In a series of tweets one after the other, Nate Diaz made his feelings clear about fighting Conor McGregor:

I’ll fight Conor’s dumb asss right now — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

But he ain’t capable now or this year — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

Incapable ass 🦵 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

What did Nate Diaz say about Jorge Masvidal’s recent arrest?

Just when Nate Diaz was tweeting about the first UFC ‘champ-champ’, news broke out about Jorge Masvidal’s subsequent arrest following the altercation with Colby Covington outside of Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami.

This past Monday, ‘Gamebred’ was reported to have attacked Covington wearing a surgical mask and hoodie. Masvidal was tipped off on Covington’s location and waited for ‘Chaos’ outside the restaurant before proceeding to sucker punch him along with four or five men. Police reports suggest that the “unnamed victim (Covington)” broke a tooth.

Diaz didn’t take long to weigh in on the recent controversy after TMZ Sports confirmed through jail records that Masvidal was booked in Miami at 10:27 pm ET on Wednesday and posed for a mugshot. He was booked on two charges — aggravated battery with a mask, and criminal mischief. His bond has been set at $15,000.

All u @ufc fighters need to stop gettin arrested for stupid shit ur acting like animals irresponsible lil kids get ur shit together



Drive safe please and act right

Fuuuuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 24, 2022

